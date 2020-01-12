Memories & Milestones

From left, front: vets Tom Selhime and Woody Harmyer and Elk Steve Thompson; and back: Barb Thompson and Veterans Community Living Center Administrator Deana Jacoby.

Provided

Elks Donate Recliners to Vets

Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge 2286 has donated 12 reclining chairs to the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle.

The gift was made possible by donations from individuals and local companies and a $2,000 Elks Gratitude Grant.

Steve Thompson led the effort for the Elks as they have for several years provided gifts to the center during the holiday season.

On New Year’s Day the event was celebrated by vets at the center, its staff, and Elks members by enjoying three of the new chairs.