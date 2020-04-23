Memories & Milestones

Norah Moz Browning



Welcome, Norah Moz Browning

Andrea Orrego and Cory Browning of Glenwood Springs are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Norah Moz Browning on March 27, 2020.

Norah weighed 5.24 pounds and was 45 centimeters long at birth.

Norah is welcomed by brother Ingle, age 6, and grandparents Betsy and Bryan Browning and Antenor. and Patricia Orrego.