memories & Milestones

Earlene Mathias

Earlene Mathias 80th birthday drive by parade/card shower/LIFTUP food drive

Earlene worked for Roaring Fork High School from 1978-1999 and retired after 20 years. She has been a part the Carbondale community for 43 years.

She is nicknamed Earl The Pearl for a reason: She loved the students, and she was loved and cherished by the students.

The pandemic has kept her home, and this will be an awesome surprise … seeing old and new friends.

Earlene’s favorite charitable cause is (LIFTUP.org) to help the local community.

Bring your kids and grandchildren, dress up your car or truck, and make a fun drive out it.

Bring nonperishable food items. (No glass at this time, please.) There will be a dropoff along the way in front of the house.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. May 29 at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. It will continue to Earlene’s home at 108 Crystal Circle in the Crystal River Country Estates, approximately 9 miles on Highway 133.

— Tammy Mathias