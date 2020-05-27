memories & Milestones
Earlene Mathias 80th birthday drive by parade/card shower/LIFTUP food drive
Earlene worked for Roaring Fork High School from 1978-1999 and retired after 20 years. She has been a part the Carbondale community for 43 years.
She is nicknamed Earl The Pearl for a reason: She loved the students, and she was loved and cherished by the students.
The pandemic has kept her home, and this will be an awesome surprise … seeing old and new friends.
Earlene’s favorite charitable cause is (LIFTUP.org) to help the local community.
Bring your kids and grandchildren, dress up your car or truck, and make a fun drive out it.
Bring nonperishable food items. (No glass at this time, please.) There will be a dropoff along the way in front of the house.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. May 29 at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale. It will continue to Earlene’s home at 108 Crystal Circle in the Crystal River Country Estates, approximately 9 miles on Highway 133.
— Tammy Mathias
