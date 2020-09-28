Operation Underground Railroad 5K slated Oct. 3; Sequoia Glen 5K coming up Oct. 31

Hy-Way Feed & Ranch Supply and Rifle CrossFit host an event this coming Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).

O.U.R. is a nonprofit designed to rescue and rehabilitate children exposed to sex trafficking; 100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit O.U.R.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the event will kick off with a 5K fun run through the town of Silt. The race is $35/per individual. Group, student and family rates are available online.

The family awareness march down Main Street in Silt will precede the race, and is completely free for families to participate in.

The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in Silt — 500 Home Ave. Check-in starts at 8 a.m.

Sequoia Glen 5K

The 21st and final Kenny Cline Memorial Sequoia Glen 5K run/walk is slated to take place in West Glenwood at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The race takes runners on a scenic, uphill journey above the Glenwood Fish Hatchery on paved and dirt roads, before descending via the same route to the finish line on Donegan Road.

Registration begins at 2 p.m. on race day. Entry fee is $20, with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters and the Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of Halloween. Contact 945-0979 for more race info.