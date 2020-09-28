Operation Underground Railroad 5K slated Oct. 3; Sequoia Glen 5K coming up Oct. 31
Hy-Way Feed & Ranch Supply and Rifle CrossFit host an event this coming Saturday to raise awareness and funds for Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).
O.U.R. is a nonprofit designed to rescue and rehabilitate children exposed to sex trafficking; 100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit O.U.R.
On Saturday, Oct. 3, the event will kick off with a 5K fun run through the town of Silt. The race is $35/per individual. Group, student and family rates are available online.
The family awareness march down Main Street in Silt will precede the race, and is completely free for families to participate in.
The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. at Veterans Park in Silt — 500 Home Ave. Check-in starts at 8 a.m.
Sequoia Glen 5K
The 21st and final Kenny Cline Memorial Sequoia Glen 5K run/walk is slated to take place in West Glenwood at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The race takes runners on a scenic, uphill journey above the Glenwood Fish Hatchery on paved and dirt roads, before descending via the same route to the finish line on Donegan Road.
Registration begins at 2 p.m. on race day. Entry fee is $20, with all proceeds going to help local animal shelters and the Schneegas Wildlife Foundation in Silt. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of Halloween. Contact 945-0979 for more race info.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User