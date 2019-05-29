Presslers anniversary

Butch and Eileen Pressler



Butch (James) and Eileen Pressler of Silt are celebrating their 50th anniversary on June 9, 2019. with an open house from 2–6 p.m. at the Silt Veterans Park.

They were married at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Silt on June 28, 1969.

Eileen is a retired nurse who worked for the Grand River Hospital for 40 years. Butch is retired from mining and construction.

They are the parents of Rhonda and (Tony) Gould of Rifle, Sean and (Kay) Pressler of Longmont, and Kevin and (Jessamy) Pressler of Montrose.

They are also the proud grandparents of Alex, Connor, Alicia, Elliot, Emmet, Lane, Kale and Nixie.

The couple asks that gifts are omitted, but cards and the presence of friends would be appreciated.