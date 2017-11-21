Readers Say Thanks

Carbondale Christmas Boutique appreciates support

On behalf of the members of the Carbondale Christmas Boutique I would like to express our gratitude to the Carbondale Fire Department, the town of Carbondale, our local papers, Bonfire, the Smithy, our local communities and beyond for the support of this traditional holiday event. The success of the show is directly attributed to a "village" of contributors and really drives home the value of living in such a wonderful community. It was a great kickoff to the warm spirit of the season. Congratulations to our door prize winner Debbie Condello. We look forward to next year and sharing with all of you again.

Most sincerely,

Deborah Evans

Carbondale

Rifle Dental care helps veterans

Recommended Stories For You

I would like to thank Rifle Dental Care, particularly Dr. Cappelli, for offering services to veterans for the month of November. It is a practical and needed service. My appointment was scheduled within a week and the staff was courteous and efficient. I was given a full set of X-rays and a thorough cleaning. They even offered me a discount coupon for additional services. I am blessed to have care from the VA in Grand Junction. Like most veterans, I do not qualify for VA care for dental or vision. I also do not have insurance from any employer. Thank you doctor for your service and recognizing fellow veterans.

Trish O'Grady

Rifle

U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard Retired