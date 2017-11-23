Readers Say Thanks

Thanksgiving dinner a community affair

Cheryl&Co hosted its 10th annual Thanksgiving dinner for seniors and veterans from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Owner/broker Cheryl Chandler would like to thank all those who made this special event possible. Thanks to City Market for the pies, Christian Harra at the Miner's Claim for making the mashed potatoes, and Grand River Hospital for the dressing. Cheryl, Chris Sullivan, Renee Morrison of Cheryl&Co and Chris Hebert cooked turkeys for the event. Thanks to Levy Burris for turkey carving and arranging the Silt Colorado River Fire Rescue building as the site of the celebration. Mamm Creek Round Up 4-H group volunteered, and thanks also to Al and Jackie George. Seniors and veterans are special to us all; Cheryl&Co expresses our gratitude to them.