Readers Say Thanks

A good year for Bookcliffs Arts Center

As president of the Bookcliffs Arts Center, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization, we struggle to keep our doors open to support our mission. Thank you to the county commissioners for your support this year.

Briefly our mission statement states our purpose is to aid and encourage, advise and correlate activities dedicated to the promotion of the arts and humanities in the Western Garfield area and to integrate such activities into the total life of the communities. Simply stated, our mission is to create a vibrant community that nurtures the artistic spirit in everyone.

In the past three years the BAC has become a venue for many programs to involve our youth in the community they are growing up in. We are so proud to be able to help engage our youth in positive creative avenues while educating them at the same time. After all if we can't involve our youth in this community, they will leave us.

This past year the second annual Youth Mural Project graces the entrance to Rifle's downtown. What a beautiful way to tell the public that we support youth creativity. Up on the grounds of the BAC we have installed mural boards along 16th Street. These panels are constantly changing with beautiful artistic images created by our youth.

The Rifle Hilltop Summer Concert Series was a complete success with the move to Sunday evening concerts (and will continue this year). What made them even more special was that the warm-up musician was a student from local summer music classes.

Rifle Parks and Recreation and Americorps have been hosting Art on Fridays up at the BAC for the school-age youth to have something creative to do through the summer.

The BAC Art Around Town now is displaying youth and professional artist work in 14 venues between New Castle, Silt and Rifle, including the new County Administration Building.

The Sunrise Community Gardens, through popular support, has grown to 32 garden plots and is ready for reservation for the 2018 growing season. Farm to Table Dinner this past year doubled in participation.

Come check us out on the first Friday each month for an art reception from 6-8 p.m.

George Cutting III

Silt

Cupid's helpers

The wonderful volunteers from Seven Star Rebecca Lodge brought Valentine's baskets packed with goodies, trinkets and candies for the Crystal Meadows residents. They brought so much joy to everyone. Thank you so much for your silent unsung generosity that you provide the Carbondale community.

residents from Crystal Meadows

Carbondale

Grand Chance For Chocolate: Record Breaking Sales funding Medical Career Scholarships

Thank you to all who came out to Grand River Health to support the 10th annual Grand Chance for Chocolate for Grand River Health Medical Career Scholarships.

2018 sales increased just over 30 percent year over year, enough to fund four $1,000 scholarships. That's a lot of chocolate.

Special thanks to the event chairs: Victoria Kesler and Betty Mosby, John Bellio at the Chocolate Moose (10 years now), Alex Zorn and Carla Jean Whitley for the article in the Post independent, the dozens of volunteers who worked the event and all of you who choose this very special chocolate to celebrate your Valentine's Day.

See you again next year!

Kaaren Peck

volunteer service director

Grand River Health