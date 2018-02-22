Readers Say Thanks

Health center funding restored

Thank you to our patients, staff, board, partners, and communities for standing up on behalf of community health centers (CHCs) nationally and Mountain Family Health Centers here at home. Your advocacy and thunderclap were heard nationally, and Congress acted early Feb. 9 to restore federal funding to CHCs for two years.

Mountain Family Health Centers would like to thank Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Gardner, Congressman Scott Tipton, Congressman Jared Polis, and the entire Colorado Congressional delegation for their bipartisan support of CHCs, and the many actions they took to advocate for the restoration of our federal funding. These included sponsoring and co-sponsoring legislation, conversations with Senate and House leadership, letters, ongoing social media posts, and of course their votes.

With the uncertainty about our federal CHC funding put to rest, MFHC can return to doing what we do best; providing high-quality, integrated medical, dental and behavioral health care to more than 19,000 patients, with a special emphasis on the underserved, regardless of ability to pay. We would like to thank those involved, and to let the community know about our exciting plans for expansion to achieve this mission.

What's next for Mountain Family Health Centers? We are going full-steam ahead raising the capital for our clinic expansions in Basalt and Edwards to serve thousands of Coloradans. The MFHC Basalt Integrated Health Center is scheduled to open in fall 2018, and in late 2019-early 2020 the MFHC Edwards Regional Integrated Health Complex will be built and opened. These will be state-of-the-art health centers with fully integrated medical, behavioral and dental health care, and for the first time at Mountain Family, internal pharmacy services. We look forward to the community's continuing support of Mountain Family and our mission by participating in these campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.mountainfamily.org.

Ross Brooks

CEO, Mountain Family Health Centers

Glenwood Springs

Appreciation from Rifle Thrift Shop

The volunteers at The Rifle Thrift Shop located at 102 East Ave. in Rifle would like to thank Jack and Wes with Garfield County Workenders Program and all the great help they bring with them. Without this program there would be many projects left undone. They provide a great service to Garfield County.

We would also like to the wonderful people who donate their items to us and to everyone who shops with us.

The Rifle Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that operates with volunteers. The funds are distributed to many different worthy causes — scholarships for high school graduates, Feed My sheep, Extended Table, Salvation Army to name a few.

Thank you.

The Rifle Thrift Shop