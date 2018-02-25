Readers Say Thanks

Aspen Camp appreciates support after vandalism

On behalf of our board of trustees, staff and campers, I want to thank all of you for your generosity through donations, volunteer hours, and kind wishes after the recent vandalism at Aspen Camp. It is heartwarming to know that after 50 years in this amazing valley, you still have our backs. We were able to clean up, repair, and ready for a wonderful winter camp this past weekend. We would love to see your continued involvement at Aspen Camp. Come visit. Sign up to volunteer. Tour the campus. Help us change lives around the world.

In gratitude,

Dr. Lesa Thomas

executive director, Aspen Camp