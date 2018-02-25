Readers Say Thanks
February 25, 2018
Aspen Camp appreciates support after vandalism
On behalf of our board of trustees, staff and campers, I want to thank all of you for your generosity through donations, volunteer hours, and kind wishes after the recent vandalism at Aspen Camp. It is heartwarming to know that after 50 years in this amazing valley, you still have our backs. We were able to clean up, repair, and ready for a wonderful winter camp this past weekend. We would love to see your continued involvement at Aspen Camp. Come visit. Sign up to volunteer. Tour the campus. Help us change lives around the world.
In gratitude,
Dr. Lesa Thomas
executive director, Aspen Camp
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- NBA agent Dan Fegan killed when his SUV was hit by bus on Highway 82 near Aspen
- Two new downtown restaurants offer global cuisine in Glenwood Springs
- Crime Briefs: Five arrested in one motel room, two make a getaway on skateboards
- The top-flight locals behind Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport
- Stein column: School safety measures alone can’t prevent threat of gun violence