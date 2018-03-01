Readers Say Thanks

Ascendigo Blue Aspen event a big hit

This year's Ascendigo Blue Aspen event was a huge hit. With each passing year, we at Ascendigo Autism Services are consistently amazed with the growing support we receive from this community. From the delicious food and curated cocktails to the exhilarating live auction and wildly successful Fund-A-Need paddle raise to the high-energy concert with Vintage Trouble, our seventh annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen is one to remember.

We are humbled and grateful to announce that our signature fundraising event raised an unprecedented amount for vital support and services for those living with autism. We understand that many individuals on the autism spectrum lack opportunities for social or athletic activities in their daily lives, and we believe the Roaring Fork Valley is an ideal environment for providing them with those opportunities. This close-knit community is both welcoming and soothing for people with autism and we appreciate all that you do to accommodate their various needs and abilities. Special thanks to Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Larry & Marla Butler, Sentient Jet, The Aspen Times, Aspen Magazine, Aspen Eventworks, William Steere Foundation, United Airlines, Quintessentially, Woody Creek Distillers, Lugano Diamonds, Devlin Financial, Valley Commercial Fueling and other sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers.

We also want to thank our hard-working host committee — Sallie Bernard, Larry Butler, Laurel Gilbert and Julie Manning. Your contributions go a long way in supporting our mission. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.

Peter Bell

President & CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services

Recommended Stories For You

Carbondale

Chocolate Extravaganza a success

Children's Mini College would like to extend a hearty thank-you to the businesses, artists and individuals that contributed to our 15th annual Chocolate Extravaganza. Because of your tremendous support the preschool had over 230 donations for our silent auction this year. We could not have raised the $18,400 without the participation of our donors and everyone that attended our event. We recognize your investment in our community and will continue to support these businesses.

These funds help us meet our operational costs, provide tuition assistance and maintain the overall quality Children's Mini College preschool has provided for the past 39 years. It is wonderful to see the following this fun event receives year after year. It is through community support that Children's Mini College can continue its mission of providing a school of learning, where observation, risk taking, listening and wondering are encouraged and valued and where children, parents and teachers collaborate to make learning possible in a safe, nurturing and engaging environment regardless of a child's socio-economic status.

A big thank-you also goes to Brian Bark our fantastic announcer, Holy Cross Electric for the support we received both financially and on our silent auction software, the Beckwith family, Lynda with Colorado Candies for her help with the chocolate fountain, Rosario De Zavaleta and Mary Chovanec for design work, Michael Morales and Nevada Hunter, Daryl and Cheryl Yarrow for bartending, Alpine Bank and Colorado Mountain College for their help with this event. It is heartwarming that, after 39 years, Children's Mini College continues to receive such great support.

Thank you

Joan Chovanec director, and the children, parents and staff

CMC Children's Mini College, Glenwood Springs

Crazy for 'Crazy for You'

We just returned from being totally entertained with the musical production of Gershwin's "Crazy For You."

This high school performance was tops in music, singing, choreography and costumes. We continue to be amazed at the excellent caliber of talent right here in Glenwood. It truly was an "off" Broadway production, and I encourage readers to take in a performance [this] weekend, and we congratulate all who participated in this wonderful show. Big thank you.

Yours truly,

Annig and Howard Raley

Glenwood Springs