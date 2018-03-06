Readers Say Thanks

KEY Speaker Series inspires and motivates students

On behalf of Riverside Middle School eighth grade staff and students, we would like to thank the participants of our KEY (Knowledge Empowers You) Speaker Series.

The KEY Speaker Series has provided our students the opportunity to learn about a wide range of career options and other opportunities beyond high school. The following presenters have taken valuable time from their day to share about their careers.

Thank you for inspiring and motivating our students to dream large, and for providing them with the knowledge needed to empower them to plan now for their futures.

Coal Ridge High School: Drama Club, Robotics Club, Ski Club & FFA

Rifle High School: IB Program, Theater Arts Department & Auto Mechanics program.

Colorado State Patrol

Bobby Branham, motivational speaker, Insights!

Bill Hamilton, web developer/database manager at Peterson Regional Med Center in Kerville, Texas

Hannah Rounds, personal finance blogger from Raleigh, North Carolina

Mark Anderle, director of supply and trading, TAC Energy in Dallas, Texas

Tracey Yajko, canine behavior and community outreach manager, Colorado Animal Rescue

Brit McLin, retired fire chief and firefighter

Eric Conklin, owner, Conklin Welding & Fabrication

Levi Atwater, game warden for Unit 42, Colorado Parks and Wildlife

John Webber, owner, manager, Elk Creek Mining Co Bar and Grill

Morgan Hill, environmental health specialist II, Public Health/Air Quality, Garfield County

Shannon Ullman, organic tea farmer, Elevation Tea in Hotchkiss, Colorado

Tim Johnson, CEO, Impact Proven Solutions in Minneapolis, Minnesota

We look forward to our other presenters scheduled through May 10. We still have openings for other presenters as well. Please contact Lauren Espinoza, counselor, Riverside Middle School at 970-665-7829 or lespinoza@garfieldre2.net, for more information.

Lauren Espinoza

counselor, Riverside Middle School

6X6 show a great success

The Glenwood Springs Art Council would like to express its appreciation to the many people in our community who helped make Glenwood's first pop-up gallery/show a great success. First and foremost a big thank-you to Bob Littler and Penny Farquhar, owners of the Melby building, for providing such a unique space for the gallery.

Secondly, thanks to the Two Rivers Community School for providing a space with which to hold our community paint day to provide paint supplies and the guidance of teacher Terry Muldoon. Other teachers involved in the project include Liz Waters, Tish McFee and Maurine Taufer.

Special thanks to our home grown professional artists, including Dean Bowlby, Gabriel Liston, Mary Noone, Leslie Stoupas, Wewer Keohane, Jaquetta Green, Dan Young, Noemi and Krys Kosmowski, and Alice Gustafson who did pieces for our silent auction. Thanks to the artists from the Glenwood Springs Art Guild and Cooper's Corner Gallery and all the amateurs who participated.

Music was provided both evenings: Friday night thanks to Tom and Karen Cochran and Saturday night thanks go to Louis Girardot and Steve Skinner.

Other volunteers included: Sharill Hawkins, Jules Gallager, Amy Levenson and Amanda Madden.

This was truly an event that included the community. The board of directors of the Glenwood Springs Arts Council sincerely appreciates not only those who helped but those who came and showed their support to this struggling organization. We would like for you to know that funds from this event will go towards paying bills on our path to becoming a more financially solvent organization.

Many thanks to the arts community and its supporters,

board of directors of the Glenwood Springs Arts Council

Tammy Giradot, Bonnie Kravotil, Lisa Girardot, Judy O'Donnell and Laurie Chase