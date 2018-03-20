Readers Say Thanks

Narcissus helps Sopris Elementary student

"Small acts, when multiplied by millions of people, can transform the world." — Howard Zinn

To begin, I want to express my gratitude for living in such an incredible community. There are countless reasons why I choose to live here, and the following story is just one example of how our community is making the world a better place one person at a time.

Recently, one of my students experienced the most spectacular act of kindness and love from the phenomenal staff at Narcissus Hair Salon in downtown Glenwood Springs. Both Molly Douglas and Sharon Wright, the owner of Narcissus Hair Salon, spent hours loving, encouraging and taking care of a sweet little girl who desperately needed their help. Molly's smile and tender words brought tears to my eyes as she transformed my student. They selflessly donated their time, energy, products and expertise to help a child in need.

To Molly and Sharon: This act of kindness will never be forgotten. You changed my life and the life of my student forever. Thank you for creating the space in your schedule and in your hearts for this everlasting experience to occur. My heart is filled with gratitude for you and your salon. You are a true example of how we can change the world one act of kindness at a time. Our community is so lucky to have a people like you. Thank you for a lifetime.

Katie Houchin

Recommended Stories For You

Sopris Elementary School

Officer Grey, Jaxx teach on Gus the Bus

I would like to thank Officer Chris Grey of the Silt Police Department for his participation in the Gus the Bus pre-school on wheels after school program held at Highland Elementary School in Rifle last Wednesday. This particular program was a humane education program sponsored by Lucky Day Animal Rescue in Aspen. Officer Grey brought his working dog Jaxx to help educate children on how to be safe and respectful around dogs.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates half of all children 12 years old and younger have been bitten by a dog. In many cases, teasing or an unintentional provocation cause the dog to bite.

Officer Grey brought his canine Jaxx to help the children understand the importance of respect and kindness to dogs. Not only an asset to the community for his tracking skill, Jaxx is also a wonderful messenger on the importance of kindness.

Dawn Shepard

Aspen

Grand River Empty Bowls raises $8,000

The fourth annual Empty Bowls, co-sponsored by Grand River Health and Colorado Mountain College Rifle Campus, raised $8,000 to help fight hunger one bowl at a time. This translates into over 1,500 wholesome meals delivered to the homebound from New Castle to Parachute.

A huge thank-you goes to the CMC Rifle Ceramics Department (this year bowls came in from over 30 different sources) and Culinary Arts students, who dedicated the past many months to perfecting their craft for this project. And always to Michelle McCurdy, whose brainchild and legacy this shall remain. These artists in action work to resolve local hunger, one bowl at a time.

A final thank-you to all who came out and enjoyed the community created by this event through the simplicity of soup, a smile and a bowl to go home with. While your bowl may be full, our heart goes out to those throughout the world, whose bowl remains empty.

Kaaren Peck

director, Grand River Meals on Wheels