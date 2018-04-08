Readers Say Thanks

Run a race, build a well

Thank you for taking the time to read what is on our hearts. We as a church have partnered with the nonprofit organization Water Wells for Africa to build water wells in Malawi, Africa. We are working to provide the money to build one well a year. The cost for a well is $8,000, and we are asking our community for help.

Women and Children walk up to 6.3 miles a day to get water that is more than likely going to get their family sick because it is not clean water. These water wells will help more than one village and the surrounding area.

We are doing a 5K race on April 28t at Two Rivers Park over by the bandstand. The race will take you down the river trail to about 23rd street and then back to the bandstand in Two Rivers. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and the race will begin at 9 a.m. Come out and help us raise the funds to build one more well this year.

Your support is greatly appreciated.

Pastor Aaron Masimer

Mission team leader

Brenda Quinty

sonlightfoursquare.org