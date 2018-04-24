Readers Say Thanks

Grand River Gallop runs smoothly

Grand River Meals on Wheels would like to sincerely thank our wonderful community for the support for our 19th annual Grand River Gallop. Special thank-you to all of our volunteers who rally together every year, making this event run smoothly.

We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to our overall Charity Race sponsors: Alpine Bank, Rifle Recreation, Independence Hike & Bike and Grand River Health; our Gallop Super Hero sponsor: FCI Constructors; our Sidekick sponsors: Western Rockies Federal Credit Union; and all our other generous sponsors: Columbine Ford, Mac 5 Mortgage, NLS Business Solutions, Crabtree Red Canyon Auto Body, Bookcliff Survey, Frame That Face, Shale Tech International, Oak Tree Software, Impressions, and Taxkeeping LLC. Thank you to Garfield County Road & Bridge and a thank-you to the dedicated team of volunteers who stuff the goody bags, set up the course, and cheer on the participants. Community support is what this event is all about — thank you for being part of the 19th annual Gallop.

And of course … we want to thank all who came out and ran (or walked) in the event and who went the extra mile and wore their superhero outfits — this world needs more superheroes. All of these things speak volumes on how you support the homebound seniors and disabled in our community. Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home, and feeling more connected to their community, as they age. Thank you. Mark your calendar for next year: the 20th annual Gallop on April 3, 2019 — same time, same place.

Kaaren Peck

director, Grand River Meals on Wheels

Nominated by heroes

I feel humbled and blessed to have received the Immeasurable Energy award at the recent Humanitarian Service Dinner. I am sincerely grateful to my co-workers Emily Finch, Barb Donily, Linda Austin-Martin and Bruce Christensen, and to my friends Charlene Romero and Gary and Terrie Anders. Their kind and thoughtful letters of nomination made this a most memorable evening for me and my family. They are my heroes.

Marcie Wenzel

Silt

Humpty Dumpty to stay in Carbondale

What started with a little boy donating three quarters of his "safety money" and the Garbarini's gift of $200, ended with a collection of over $5,200 from the Carbondale community to purchase the Humpty Dumpty bronze sculpture that resides outside the Carbondale Branch Library.

This was truly a community effort and the Humpty Dumpty Committee would to thank everyone who contributed at Our Town, One Table, First Fridays, Dandelion Days, Potato Day, and Light Up Carbondale. Special thanks also go to Alpine Bank for the Humpty collection box, Katie and Janet Soden-Early for their $200 matching challenge, and the 74 supporters who contributed online. Additionally, the video donated by Laurel Smith and Jon Melgaard of Sopris Video (and included special kids) made a big difference. Anyone can view the video at: youcaring.com/humptydumpty.

Because of this communitywide effort, ownership of the sculpture has been transferred from the town of Carbondale to the Garfield County Libraries for continued display at the Carbondale Branch Library. The Humpty Dumpty Committee would like to again thank everyone who helped in one way or another. Stay tuned for the dedication celebration this spring.

Georgine Garbarini

Sondie Reiff

Katie Marshall

Humpty Dumpty Committee

Milano's helps MOPS

Thank you, Milano's. The Rifle MOPS Group (Mothers of Preschoolers) would like to thank the owner, Dom, and his staff for opening up Milano's and blessing our moms with amazing food, service and fellowship.

Chelsey Colson

New Castle

Community oven bakes on

The folks at the Carbondale Community Oven would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for its recent generous grant. Their donation will allow us to offer another year of free public baking events that showcase our outdoor masonry oven.

Pizza picnics, bread bakes and other oven programs bring our Roaring Fork Valley community together in a way that welcomes everyone.

Linda Romero Criswell

Carbondale Community Oven

High numbers for Math Awareness Games

We had more participants than ever before at our 12th annual Math Awareness Games at Colorado Mountain College. The event was made possible by the generous sponsors who contributed prizes and food. Students from Steamboat and Edwards campuses joined our campuses in Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood and Spring Valley to compete in the "mathletics" organized by professor Jason Vargas. Thanks to student club Phi Theta Kappa, faculty in the math and graphic arts departments, and various staff members at CMC. In particular, thanks so much to our following community businesses who support our students and mission here at Colorado Mountain College:

Texas Instruments

Safeway

Chili's Bar and Grill

CMC Eagle's Nest Bookstore

Thor's

Zheng Asian Bistro

Grease Monkey

The Grind

Starbucks Coffee

Glenwood Hot Springs

Russo's Pizza

Great Clips

Sincerely,

Merne Dragonette

Professor math, CMC

Glenwood Springs