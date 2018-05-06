Readers Say Thanks

Water Wells For Africa 5K a huge success

Sonlight Foursquare Church would like to thank everyone who made the Water Wells For Africa 5K a huge success. We would like to shout out a huge thank-you to all of our sponsors.

Alpine bank, 811 Call Before you Dig, Glenwood Adventure Park, GMA, Bank of Colorado, DTCI, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Thurston Kitchen and Bath, Pine's Stone, Heritage Assisted Living, CCML, Stoneworks Masonry, Eshelman Construction, Corey Johnson DDS, Sweet Coloradough, Pepsi, Roaring Fork Rentals, The Bridge Church of Gypsum, Village Inn, Vapor Caves, Country Rose Boutique, Elks Lodge #2286 and the city of Rifle.

Thank you to all of our runners for coming out to support us in our first annual WWFA 5K. And of course many thanks to all our volunteers who made our job easier. We are looking forward to our second annual run next year.

Sonlight Foursquare Church

Pastor Aaron Masimer

Mission Team Brenda Quinty, Doug Cook and Michelle Vogel