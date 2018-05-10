Readers Say Thanks

Picture perfect day for New Castle fishing derby

We had a picture perfect day for families to come out and enjoy the annual New Castle fishing derby with a registered number of 92 kid competitors. With two age divisions, 7 and under and 8 to 15, it was a tight race. 1st Fish honors were won by Kloe Shaw and Tristan Mirick. Largest fish was Tegan Lavan with a 21-inch whopper and Adam Mathew was close behind in the older division with a 17-inch rainbow. In the 7 and under division Kloe Shaw and Kuba Bismark both landed five fish in one hour, and the tie breaker went to Kuba with a 19-inch largest fish. He also won overall tie breaker with the most inches caught. Last year's older division winner, Tristan Mirick, who also had the first fish for his division this year, took away the top honors for most fish caught (five) in an hour, and tied the numbers put in by Kloe and Kuba.

On behalf of the New Castle Cub Scouts Pack 221, who have run this event for the past 10 years, we would like to thank our partners. We really enjoy working with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to put this event on. Thank you Brian Grey and Denver Louderback. The New Castle Recreation Department headed up by Hannah Bihr with great support from Megan Maxey. The Castle Valley Home Owners Association, Megan Pelky and all the homeowners that provided the cash needed to expand our event to include hot dogs and cash prizes. Mike Marcucci and his awesome right hand Siobahn Miholm at Pepsi provided all the sodas and waters. Harcourt Fly Fishing provided three of their guides for the event, thank you Kevin Hurley and Peter Golden for making this happen. Additionally, I would like to thank the Cub Scouts in Pack 221, and their parents for helping to put this event on, especially Shannon Macfee, John Acha, Mike Mirick, Brenda Kaiser and Troy Hassell (a friend of Pack 221).

Additional thanks goes out to our prize sponsors: Locally, Mr T's Hardware has been the inspiration for this event forever. Hogback Pizza, McDonald's, the New Castle Diner, and once again, the Castle Valley Homeowner's Association. This year prizes were also donated to each winner by Taco Bell, Culver's, Arby's, Wendy's, Walmart and Factory Outdoors.

As the old saying goes "It takes a village to raise a child." I am so proud of our community. New Castle was the No. 1 safest town (least amount of crime) on the entire Western Slope and No. 5 for the entire state of Colorado for 2017. Personally, I'd like to keep it that way. Additionally, I would like to say thank you to the New Castle community for their support of our Cub Scouting for Food drive. Two years ago, 4,681 people donated over 25,000 pounds of food in 24 hours. Almost 6 pounds per person. No community in the entire world has ever given so much in 24 hours per person.

If you would like more information about getting your boy or girl into scouting (that's right, boy scouts now allow girls to go all the way to Eagle Scouts) give me a call at 970-984-0288.

John Harcourt

the New Castle Cub Scouts, Pack 221