Readers Say Thanks

Volunteers clean up Hubbard Mesa

Thank you to the approximate 55 annual Hubbard Mesa clean-up volunteers. Together they picked up two dumpsters (thank you, MRI and Redi Services LLC) full of trash and nearly 100 tires.

A huge thank-you to Shooters Grill for the yummy, fresh food, and to the White River Trail Runners ATV/UTV and Hi Country 4-Wheelers club members, members of RAMBO and the Rifle Running Club, Skills USA members, Rifle Correctional Leaders and Team, BLM, and other community members for helping today.

Thank you to the generous businesses up and down the valley who donated volunteer giveaway items: Rifle Insurance Agency, Whistle Pig, Sonic, Code 4×4, City Market, Alpine Bank, Hogback Pizza, Rifle Performance Motorsports, Choice Liquor, NAPA Auto Parts, ANB, WingNutz, Discount Tire, Elk Creek Mining Co., Forest Service-Glenwood Springs office and Dickey's BBQ. We sincerely appreciate your generosity.

We'll see y'all next year.

Susan Nichols-Alvis

White River Trail Runners ATV/UTV Club president/secretary

Rifle Library helps out Re-2 artists

On behalf of all our aspiring artists of Garfield Re-2 School District, we thank the Rifle Branch Garfield County public library for hosting the district's middle school visual art exhibit. We are grateful for the display space and appreciate the support offered to the creative process of students at Riverside and Rifle middle schools.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Huffman, Rifle Middle School

Morgan Wagner, Riverside Middle School