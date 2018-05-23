Readers say thanks

Thanks to Sopris staff

We are so grateful for the staff at Sopris Elementary School, a special thank you to Sandy Hartmann, Sam, April Chirrael, and Mrs. Neil and to Kelly from the Transportation Department. They have always gone above and beyond for our little guy. He received a brand new custom wheelchair as well as endless affection and giggles throughout the school year. We are so thankful Alberto has you in his life! Have a wonderful summer!

Adriana and Marisela Rico

60th anniversary celebration a success

We would like to thank all of our friends and family who took the time to attend our 60th anniversary celebration, making our day ever so special and creating more wonderful memories for us. We also want to thank all of our children who planned, organized and orchestrated our "180 Years of Love" event. Also, thank you to the Post Independent and Citizen Telegram for retelling our stories.

Arnold and Darleen Mackley

Edward Jones team hosts Shred for Charity

Advocate Safehouse Project would like to thank Jay McGlade and his Edward Jones team for hosting the Shred for Charity Event on May 15, 2018, at their office, the Riverside Professional Building in Glenwood Springs. Additionally, we would like to recognize Paper Wise and Dan Wolf for his time and shredding truck. This was the most successful year to date. We would like to thank those individuals that came out and supported Advocate Safehouse Project, special kudos to Maggard & Hood, PC.

Without the backing of community members like all of you, we could not continue on our mission of promoting healthy relationships free from violence through education, advocacy, empowerment and safehousing for survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence.