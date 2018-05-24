Readers Say Thanks

Symphony in the Valley wraps up season

On Mother's Day weekend, the Symphony in the Valley gave their final concerts for the season. The symphony is made up of your neighbors — your pharmacist, anesthesiologist, teachers, ski instructors, lifeguard, etc.

I am happy to be a part of this wonderful, dedicated group who come together on Wednesday nights to rehearse and then perform four sets of concerts throughout the season.

Under the direction of Kelly Thompson, our conductor, and Van Merritt, assistant conductor, we work on a variety of music for our audiences' pleasure.

Stay tuned for next year's offerings that promise to bring excitement, collaborations and enjoyment to everyone.

We wish to thank our sponsors, supporters and audiences for supporting us — thank you.

Deborah Barnekow

musician

Carbondale

Coal Basin Monument a go

Support for the Coal Basin Monument in Redstone to honor those who lost their lives while working for CF&I and Mid Continent during the mining operations in the Crystal Valley has been positive and rewarding. With sincere thanks to contributors, we are able to move forward with design, construction and installation this fall.

All contributors will be recognized at that time. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, your recognition of our history and your support.

Alpine Bank, Carbondale

Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association

West Elk Byway

Garfield County

Carbondale (grant request pending)

Marble Town Council

Pitkin County

Glenwood Springs (grant request pending)

Cleveholm Manor

Mt. Sopris Historical Society

Eddi Vanderhoof

Redstone Historical Society

Continued support will assure our success. Donations may be sent to Mt. Sopris Historical Society (MSHS) for Coal Basin Memorial, Attn: Dorothea Farris, 42 Tybar Ranch Road, Carbondale, Colorado 81623

Dorothea Farris

Carbondale

Crystal Meadows gets pedal cycle

Aloha Mountain Cyclery, Alpine Bank, Carbondale Rotary and Mt. Sopris Rotary.

Today the above named businesses made a group of seniors at Crystal Meadows very happy. This letter is to thank them and let the folks that live in our valley know how wonderful they are.

In the fall some of the members of the Crystal Meadows board came up with the idea that a pedal cycle would be a fun addition to our community. The idea took root, and through the efforts and donations of all the above, Crystal Meadows now has its very own pedal cycle.

The brainstorming, monetary donations and just plain hard work of these kind community businesses have made this idea a reality. Thank you seems such a small word for such a huge gift, but it's a thank-you from the heart of Crystal Meadows to all of you.

Carbondale Senior Housing Corp. board