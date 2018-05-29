Readers Say Thanks

A shout out to the Glenwood Springs Elks Club

Since 2007, the Elks Club has sponsored a barbecue and softball activity for the Pals Mentoring Program at YouthZone. We met together last Friday evening and, again, the Elks club members showed up with happy faces and a helpful demeanor. They fed us and fielded hundreds of batted balls, designed several antics to make sure kids got on base and treated each child with ultimate respect and kindness. We are so appreciative of our long-standing relationship with the Elks Club members and all that this fine organization contributes to our community's youth.

With a grateful heart,

Patty Schaffner

YouthZone Pals Mentoring coordinator