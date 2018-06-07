Readers Say Thanks

FMLD supports libraries

The Garfield County Public Library District would like to thank the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District (FMLD) for awarding a mini grant this spring to purchase a support vehicle for the libraries. FMLD's funding of this, and other various library projects over the years, has allowed the libraries opportunities to better serve the communities. We sincerely thank FMLD for the support.

Amy Shipley

interim executive director , Garfield County Libraries

A successful Sullivan's Showdown

Defiance Rugby Club would like to thank everyone who participated in the second annual Sullivan's Showdown. The event was a success, with the club raising $1,500 for the Valley Wide Cancer Research Center.

We would like to thank our sponsors Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co., Jimmy John's, City Market and Hey Beer Guy. And a special thank-you goes out to Tom Sullivan and his family.

Defiance Rugby Club