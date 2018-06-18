Readers say Thanks

Biggtime appreciation of the community

A big Biggs' thank-you: We have been meaning to compose this appreciatory letter for a long time now and in so doing we want to give our thanks to the village who has and is still helping us raise our children.

We have received support from many people in Glenwood Springs, from teachers at every school, GSES, Sopris, GSMS, GSHS, and TRCS, to church members, parents of kids friends, Scout leaders, and even businesses who have supported our kids school fundraisers, four boys Eagle projects, two humanitarian missions, and employed our children. We would also like to extend our thanks to the GWS City Market people who greet our son and brother Jonathan every time he comes to the store.

We hope you all know who you are, as there are too many of you to name individually, we know who you are and we truly feel blessed to have you all in our lives. Thank you, Glenwood Springs. Thanks for your support.

Daniel and Connie Biggs

New Castle