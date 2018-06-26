Readers Say Thanks

Loertschers grateful for help

The Loertscher family would like to thank the Sons of the American Legion and the Women's Auxiliary for hosting Christina Loertscher's memorial service. We are grateful for all your help and support during this time. We would also like to acknowledge all those that donated to the Valerie Loertscher College Fund. Special thanks to the Aspen Airport, AVSC and the Snowmass Club for your generosity and kindness.

Sincerely,

The Loertschers

A taxing job done well

High Country RSVP tax volunteers did an amazing job this year filing federal and state income taxes for 452 seniors, persons with disabilities and low to moderate income from Aspen to Parachute, and in Eagle and Craig.

RSVP tax volunteers served 946 hours meeting with clients in Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Parachute/Battlement Mesa, Craig, Eagle and Carbondale. And they had amazing results. Through RSVP's tax program, RSVP clients received a total of $324,561 in federal and state refunds with an average refund of $729.35. That's great news for our clients and our community.

If you see one of our tax counselors, please make sure and thank them. They worked tirelessly to help the people of Garfield County. Thank you RSVP volunteers Carl Vogt, Kathy Vogt, Bob Spuhler, Emil Cima, Ron Kokish, Gail Zalutsky, and Penelope Olson.

If you would like to learn more about High Country RSVP and how you can become a Senior Corps volunteer call Mary at 970-947-8462 or visit our website at http://highcountryrsvp.org/.

Patty Daniells

program director, High Country RSVP