Readers Say Thanks

Generous gift of an RV to live in

As I write this I'm sitting in my nice, new 40-foot RV. I did nothing to earn my new home nor deserve it. No, this unexpected boon is the result of four peoples' empathy and generous hearts. Susanne Barnes, of Park City, Utah, wanted her RV given to someone "who could use it." Her friend Barry Cryer facilitated the transfer to Kelly Brown and his wife, Heather. They, upon hearing of my shabby living conditions, gave the RV forward to me. Amazing. I could never have afforded to buy something so nice. Thank you, Susanne and Barry and Kelly and Heather. You've made an old man very happy.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle