Readers Say Thanks

Another successful Strawberry Shortcut

Here's to the 41st annual Strawberry Shortcut.

With cooler temperatures and lots of young runners, it was a wonderful Sunday morning. Presented by the Bank of Colorado, the Shortcut has allowed the community to come together to sponsor, volunteer and participate in the Strawberry Shortcut 10K, 5K and Family Fun Run.

Special Olympics is very proud to be the recipient of the race proceeds. The Bank of Colorado and its staff, throughout the valley, have taken the time to sponsor this wonderful event that coincides with Strawberry Days. We are very grateful for their continued sponsorship.

We also appreciate the businesses that offer their continued support: the Rick Chavez Family, First Floor North Designs, Glenwood Chiropractic Center, Innermountain Distributing, Land Title, Sunlight Mountain Resort, Valley View Hospital, Vicki Lee Green Realtors, Yeh and Associates Inc. and Zheng Asian Bistro. Thank you all for supporting the Strawberry Shortcut and Special Olympics.

Also, thanks to the wonderful race directors Kevin and Joy White. After 11 years, they are stepping down and will be sorely missed. Thanks you for your time and energy.

Again, thanks to the dedicated volunteers and racers that helped make the day a special one.

Sincerely,

Julie Fite

Western Regional manager, Special Olympics Colorado

First-rate fourth-graders

Learning how to give back is a valuable lesson. Two fourth-grade classes at Aspen Elementary School taught by Kate Korn and Katie Fox learned just that.

These young students recently donated the proceeds from their lemonade stand, a total of $126, to Ascendigo Autism Services. According to the heartfelt handwritten note that accompanied the check, these students donated to Ascendigo because "your program helps support people of all ages, locally and all over the nation on all ends of the autism spectrum. Ascendigo has lots of summer and winter camps for kids and adults with autism, which is special because there aren't many others." Maybe we should offer these students a summer internship with our marketing team? Impressive communication.

This is the second year in a row that Korn's and Fox's fourth-grade classes have donated to Ascendigo. We humbly thank these fourth-graders (now fifth-graders). Your hard-earned money will cover the cost of a child on the autism spectrum to attend our Saturday Adventures Club this fall for a day.

Gratefully,

Peter Bell

president & CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services

Carbondale