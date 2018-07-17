Readers Say Thanks

Great experience at Valley View

First, Glenwood Springs is losing a fine, fine doctor. Dr. Jamie Faught is leaving Colorado later this year for a very interesting new job delivering health care in a different fashion. It sounds like a very doable and very smart new way to provide medical services to the public. Best of luck, Dr. Faught. I'll miss you, and the whole Glenwood community will be the poorer without you..

Second, I know that I and my insurance will pay handsomely for my recent medical experience at Valley View Hospital, but that's the way health care is traditionally delivered in this country. Thankfully, the experience was professional, efficient, and comfortable, all of which I value very highly. My appointment for outpatient surgery was at 8:15; surgery at 10:30; and I was home by 2:00. I want to thank all involved; from the valets who took care of me at the car; the very competent lady who checked me in; the ladies, nurses at the Day Surgery Center; Dr. Adams and his team; Dr. Kingsley and his team; the ladies, nurses taking care of me post op; the lady who wheeled me out to the car; and again, the valets.

My unqualified thanks to all. You were great. Valley View, it was a job well done and a good experience. Thank you.

Jim Austin

Glenwood Springs

Awesome 4th in Redstone

What a great parade we had on the 4th. I don't know if it was the biggest crowd Redstone has ever seen, but it was amazing. The theme of the parade was to honor our veterans, and it was done in a grand manner. The only thing missing was a marching band. Next year? However, when you get a pair of jet fighters ( F-18s I think) doing a flyover you're off to a great start.

It was an honor to organize the veterans' contingent, but it couldn't have been done without a lot of help. Gentrye and Ryan Houghton did a great job decorating the float for the vets to ride on. An anonymous donor from Redstone funded the cost of the banner we carried thanking veterans for their service and sacrifice. Everyone in Redstone got behind this event, and it was a roaring success.

I was really grateful for the large number of vets that did show up. Several were Vietnam era vets who were happy to shake hands with a lot of admirers.

We were also honored to have two young Marines in dress uniform to accompany the vets.

The parade started at the Redstone Inn and proceeded down to the Redstone Art Center, where a group of singers performed the national anthem, after which a color guard from Post 100 of the American Legion in Carbondale fired a 21-gun salute to honor our vets. From there it was on down the boulevard to lots of cheers and hand clapping.

Thanks to everyone who helped put on the event. Redstone is awesome.

Skip Bell

Redstone

Fire dept. makes H2O Day fun

On behalf of Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation and all of those in attendance at our H2O Day event, I would like to give a great big thank-you to Harlan, Jesse, Matt and Mina and everyone else at Glenwood Springs Fire Department for making our event a huge success. We sincerely appreciate you taking time out of your busy day to ensure that everyone stayed cool by spraying them down with the ladder truck. A great time was had by all, and you were the highlight of the event.

We are very fortunate to have such outstanding people serving the city of Glenwood Springs. Thank you.

Tom Schwenk

Glenwood Springs Parks and Recreation

From the fire came love

July 4, 2018….morning….the Lake Christine Fire presented itself to our community….terror….it happened here…This magnificent Valley of four rivers and majestic mountains….we call home…

Our roots are deeply planted by the beauty of the land…the mountains, rivers and the sky….the ever abundant wildlife that roam free….Our hearts were broken…..

For all the curse of social media…..I am sure with this experience….we can now appreciate the gift…

for we were able to share the love and support to friends, acquaintances, community, family and strangers….

from our local Roaring Fork Facebook Page, to every corner of the Nation and extending out into connections in the World…

We felt terror, anger, heartbreak, fear…

and then all of that burned away into Love and Gratitude….

We were able to show the World what is possible in the face of terror….

When all there is….is love and gratitude…

Every experience we draw to us in the right place at the right time..

So that we can grow into our authentic selves…. and choose Love…

Love for our community, love for our land, love for the immigrants…love for the animals and nature…love for the Creator…..love….love….love…

We raised our vibration of love and light two dimensions…in this past week….

and we are grateful and know how divinely protected we are…

towards this end….

Know how powerful you are….we are….and be grateful for the gift…

I love you and I am grateful to be here… with you all…my community…

We made it through the Fire….

and walked away with a deeper connection and bond scorched upon on our brow….and a higher love….shared with gratitude…

Love and Light…

Pamela Lynn True

Missouri Heights, Carbondale