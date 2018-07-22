Readers Say Thanks

A fabulous Firekracker 4K

The Glenwood Springs Lions Club would like to thank all the sponsors and supporters who helped us successfully carry out our 5th annual Firekracker 4K race. This event was a great success. We also thank the many businesses that provided prizes and refreshments for our participants.

Our club joined with the city of Glenwood Springs on the planning committee, headed by Patrick Miller, in organizing this glorious day. All hands that were involved should be proud of the local celebration. There is nothing better than an old-fashioned 4th of July.

Thank you to the businesses that help us make it possible to provide our services throughout the year: Alpine Bank, Berthod Motors, Bighorn Toyota, Dalby Wendland CPAs, Downtown Drug, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Glenwood Springs Ford, Glenwood Hot Springs, Glenwood Insurance, Independence Run & Hike, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Mountain Chevrolet, Post Independent, Roaring Fork Furniture, Roaring Fork Liquors, Sandy's Office Supply, Valley View, Walmart and 20/20 Eye Care.