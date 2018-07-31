Readers Say Thanks

A fantastic restoration job

Words cannot express the gratitude to DJ Custom Restorations.

After my large cottonwood tree crushed my vintage camper, John Watkins and Dennis Bracegirdle went to work. They put together a 1969 Red Dale trailer in 10 days for me to enjoy camping during my two weeks of fun. They worked day and night to get her road worthy. I love my new vintage camper; I named her the lil' Bandit.

DJ Custom Restorations is located in the Basalt Business Center if you are looking for a "real" restored vintage camper.

Many thanks John and Dennis for many fun camping trips.

Rae Ann Hunter

Carbondale

Youth baseball volunteers a big hit

My name is Ben Sarno. I am the athletic coordinator for the city of Glenwood Springs. I would like to extend a huge thank-you to all of our volunteer coaches and others who helped make the 2018 city of Glenwood Springs youth baseball season a success.

We had 100 kids spread out over seven teams in our four age divisions. The average amount of hours our volunteer coaches and assistant coaches put in was five hours per week. That's over 200 hours of volunteer work our coaches put in this season.

And I would be remiss if I didn't extend a huge thank-you to the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. On July 25, Arnold Nimmo and the crew from the downtown fire station brought one of their fire engines to Sayre Park and hosed down our 28 t-ball players and their families for our end-of-the-season celebration.

Thank you again to all of you that made our season a success.

Ben Sarno

athletic coordinator, city of Glenwood Springs

"Wildfire"

Where there's smoke there's fire

Where there's fire there's flame

It only took one careless match

Now things will never be the same.

Where there's clouds there's lightning

Big wind with little rain

We thought that we would lose our home

Thank God the wind had changed.

And now I speak for the innocent creatures

Who really have no voice

As the flames swept over the ridge

They were left without a choice.

Our state is like a tinderbox

The drought has been prolonged

And it looked like the end of the world

Until those "heroes" came along.

On foot, by air, in the dead of night

They make the ultimate sacrifice

In risking life and limb,

That we might breathe again.

Robert Basinger

Rifle