Readers Say Thanks

Fire management team appreciates Parachute, Battlement

Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Blue wishes to express profound gratitude to the communities of Parachute and Battlement Mesa. Both communities opened their public spaces to accommodate our team of nearly 400 firefighters and management officials.

We would like to specifically recognize the city of Parachute for allowing us to use Cottonwood Park, Grand Valley Park Association for the use of its arena, and Parachute/Battlement Mesa Park & Recreation District for the use of its facilities. We also wish to thank Grand Valley Fire Protection District for its support and the use of its station. Thank you to Colorado River Fire Rescue for its support and assistance.

During the Cache Creek Fire, hundreds of tents and dozens of trailers were positioned in neighborhood play spaces; traffic was busy along residential streets. And still, residents of Parachute and Battlement Mesa were generous with their patience, kindness and concern for firefighters.

These are communities to be proud of. Truly, thank you for your support of the Cache Creek Fire personnel.

Jay T. Esperance

incident commander, Rocky Mountain IMT Blue

Rifle Rotary Ball Drop a success

Rifle Rotary would like to thank all its sponsors and tickets buyers for another successful event. The Rifle Rotary Ball Drop is now in its 14th year. A big thank-you goes to the sponsors of this year's event: Alpine Bank, BJ (Pressure Pump Service), Pioneer Steel Inc. (PSI), Bank of Colorado, Book Cliffs Survey, Colorado River Engineering, Columbine Ford, Commonwealth Title, Cheryl & Co., Fleisher Real Estate, Grand River Health, Intermountain Storage, Jean's Printing, Jim Lord Agency, Jolly-Potter Ranches, Master Automotive, Weiss & Associates, and the many local business that donated a prize or a coupon for the event.

The Rifle Rotary Ball Drop has become Rifle Rotary's premier annual fundraiser. This event made over $15,000 for local charities at the Garfield County Fair, where 3,000 tennis balls were dropped from a crane onto the fair grounds. This yearly fundraiser gives participants a chance at over 30 prizes all while raising funds for the Rifle Animal Shelter and other local nonprofits and organizations. In 2017, funds were given to Rifle High School Robotics Team, Grand River Meals on Wheels, Rifle Rotary High School Service Scholarships and many more.

Rifle Animal Shelter is the main recipient of this year's ball drop. In the months prior to the drop, people buy a numbered ball, all with the chance of winning one of the 30-some prizes. The big prize winner this year was Grey Mello, of Silt, who won the $1,000 prize. However, the biggest winner is Rifle Animal Shelter, which will be receiving 60 percent of the proceeds. The director of Rifle Animal Shelter, Heather Mullins, said, "Rifle Animal Shelter was very humbled to be the recipient of this year's Rifle Rotary Ball Drop. The funding will go towards the capital campaign for a new facility and help many homeless animals. In 2017, Rifle Animal Shelter took in and cared for 1,572 homeless animals. The animals of western Garfield County thank you." Keep an eye out next year for the 15th annual Rifle Rotary Ball Drop — maybe you will be the next winner.

Kaaren Peck

Rifle Rotary Youth Exchange