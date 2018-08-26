Readers Say Thanks

Strongman appreciates heavy lifting

My name is Greg Orosz, and I recently hosted The Strongest of the Strong Strongman competition at the Garfield County Fair. From last year to this year we have grown tremendously.

Last year we had 11 competitors and were able to raise $2,100 for Brent's Place, the only certified "safe-clean" environment for children with cancer and their families.

This year we had 24 competitors, and we were able to raise $3,400 along with a great deal of supplies that Brent's Place needs consistently.

I wanted to extend an extremely big thank-you to our amazing sponsors: Alpine Bank, Helper's Disaster Restoration, Compass Peak Imaging, Paramount Professional Services, Old Town Moving and Storage, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, and Roaring Fork Rentals for donating funds to make the show run smoothly. Then Colorado Candies for the trail mix, Compass Peak Imaging for the water bottles, Aspen/Vail Dermatology for the sunscreen, the Murray Dental Group for chapstick, and The Shop at the Hot Springs Pool for the bags and bottle openers.

Finally, thank you to Rifle Crossfit and Fotions Clubhouse Gym for donating extra weights. Thank you to everyone that has helped over the last couple months. Without your help, this would not have been possible! I can't wait to do it again next year and raise even more money for Brent's Place.

Recommended Stories For You

Greg Orosz

Silt

Garden Club says city's looking good

On behalf of the 65 members of Glenwood Springs Garden Club, we would like to extend our gratitude and congratulate city officials, and the maintenance people responsible for the much improved plantings in the downtown flower pots and planters. They are beautiful.

The city's attention to this level of detail makes a huge difference. It is also nice to see so many businesses augmenting city plantings with their own flower pots. These details, along with the many other improvements, many related to our two new bridges, are turning our city into a place we can all enjoy and be proud to share with guests. Thank you again, and keep up the good work.

Soraya Burg

Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Ford helps Special Olympics

I would like to send a big shoutout to Glenwood Springs Ford. In July, it celebrated its 40th anniversary — congratulations. Ford decided to donate money, per car sale in July, to Special Olympics Colorado-Glenwood Springs and close surrounding areas. Special Olympics received a check for $4,000. Thank you, Glenwood Springs Ford. The funds will help our athletes train in bowling this fall and offset some costs for our winter ski program. We appreciate your generosity and thank you again.

Julie Fite

Western Regional manager, Special Olympics Colorado