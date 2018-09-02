Readers Say Thanks

Amazing Gore Range experience

Molly Hancock, a student at GSHS, would like to thank the Alaska-based, Inspiring Girls Expedition "Girls On Rock" for a transformative 12-day experience. Hancock was one of nine young women who got to experience the Gore Range as a classroom full of science and outdoor leadership skills from July 21 through Aug. 1. Carrying all of their gear and necessities on their backs in 40-45 pound backpacks, setting up shelters, taking detailed notes on science specific to the alpine environment while making new friends from around the country was an unforgettable adventure. The climbing, hiking and outdoor education was led by professional women glaciologists, mountaineers, ecologists and geologists. The team presented their final field science projects at the University of Colorado Mountain Research Station.

Firefighters light up block party

Here's a very special note of appreciation to the Carbondale Fire Department. The first annual Greystone Drive Block Party was launched Aug. 26. It was an opportunity to connect more deeply with our neighbors. Our potluck gathering was a resounding success and will continue. I want to sincerely thank the Carbondale Fire Department. The firefighters took us up on our invitation and joined our celebration. To our surprise and delight they included their firetruck in our festivities. Of course this was a big hit for all of us and made our gathering even more memorable. Thanks to all involved with such a special celebration. I'm already looking forward to next year's gathering.

Thank you,

Jim Coddington

Wonderful summer with Aspen Music Festival

The final notes of the 2018 season of the Aspen Music Festival and School have sounded. The lovely addition of the two extra concerts from Seraphic Fire and the Professional Choral Institute Singers was icing on a delicious cake. High caliber artists, faculty and students who presented so many wonderful programs of great literature fleshed the theme of the season, Paris, City of Light, out in brilliant programming.

We owe a large debt of gratitude to Asadour Santourian, vice president for artistic administration and artistic advisor for his genius and patience in the intricate details of the schedule. Along with input from Robert Spano, music director, and Alan Fletcher, president and CEO, Mr. Santourian designed programs to give the audience exceptional music experiences. He draws upon a deep knowledge of music literature and great artists from everywhere.

My thanks to the AMFS and Mr. Santourian for a wonderful summer of music.

Sincerely,

Deborah Barnekow