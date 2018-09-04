Readers Say Thanks

Peterson family appreciates support

Two weeks ago my husband died suddenly in our hotel room in Columbus, Ohio. We brought his ashes back and scattered them last Saturday on Aspen Mountain, followed by a service at Aspen Glen Club on Sunday. He was a wonderful physician, husband, dad and Pap Pap. I would like to thank United Airlines, The Aspen Skiing Co. family, Sue Way, Dave Fiscus of the Aspen Glen Club, and Valley View Hospital, who have supported me and my family.

Sincerely,

Nancy Peterson

Carbondale