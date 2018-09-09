Readers Say Thanks

Pancake breakfast helps Kiwanis serve community

We would like to extend a big thank-you to all attendees, volunteers, local businesses and entertainers that made the 64th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast a big success on Aug. 18.

Almost 500 meals were served, despite the rain, at this major fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis evening club. Funds raised will once again be used for youth scholarships and other worthwhile community projects.

A special thank you to the four major sponsors: Village Inn provided the pancake batter; McDonalds donated orange juice, cups and coolers; Mountain Town Coffee served coffee; and the GSPI continues to provide valuable marketing support.

Thanks also to our 38 Table Sponsors: Alpine Bank, ACE Roofing, ANB Bank, American Furniture Warehouse, Bank of Colorado, Berthod Motors, Big Horn Toyota, Climate Control, Downtown Drug, D.M. Neuman Construction, Flooring America of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Ford/Subaru, H-P Kumar, Hot Springs Lodge & Pool, Jeff Leonard-State Farm, Modern Kitchen Center, MPA Consulting Engineers, Neil-Garing Insurance, Pattillo Associates Engineers, Nelson's Auto Body, Roaring Fork Furniture, James Setterberg Dentistry, US Bank, Valley View Hospital, Summit Canyon Mountaineering, Gerber Collision & Glass (Marand Road), Roaring Fork Rentals Inc., Glenwood Insurance Agency, Pine Stone Co., Sweet ColoraDough, High Country Engineering, Mountain Chevrolet, Knights of Columbus, Stifel, Cose Accounting & Tax, Auto Glass Specialists Inc., Gerber Collision & Glass (Devereux Road) and Conoco. A full venue of entertainment was provided by Doug Britten on ragtime piano, Jonathan Gorst on piano, and Noemi Kosmowski, face painting.

Thanks again to all of you for making this a special day and supporting the annual Kiwanis project, which allows us to better serve the youth in our community.