Readers Say Thanks

Had a ball at the Running of the Balls

Carbondale Rotary's first-ever Running of the Balls last Friday was even better than we imagined. Locals of all ages came out for First Friday and lined Main Street to watch. We had a kids fun run for ages 3-6, a great parade and lastly the main event when 89 of our big rubber balls got blown down the street by giant fans and leaf blowers. We had perfect weather and amazing crews of volunteers to make it all happen. The vision of our hard-working event architect, planner and chairman Jack Brendlinger truly became a reality.

Huge thanks go out to our title sponsor, Ace Hardware of Carbondale, for helping us to get the balls rolling. Alpine Bank and Heartland Environmental Services also stepped in with key support.

Other sponsors included John and Judy Craig with End Poverty Now, ANB Bank, Dick and Shirley Hunt, Robin Tolan, Bonfire Coffee, Brendlinger Enterprises, Herschel Ross DDS Family Dentistry, McDonalds, Modern Day Media, RJ Paddywacks Pet Outfitter, SGM, Sure Thing Burger, Whitsitt Gross Rowberry Attorneys LLC, Willits Main Street LLC and Ron Wolff.

Thank you to our event partners, the town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation Department, the town of Carbondale Public Works Department and the Carbondale Chamber. Our generous in-kind sponsors pitched in with their expertise, manpower and equipment to make it all come together: Beth Hoff Blackmer and Aspen Rent-All, Will, Megan and everyone at the Sopris Sun, Gavin and the team at KDNK, John Stroud and the Post Independent, Larry Giroux, Aspen Digger Inc., Riverstone Real Estate, FX West-Denver for their fans, Candace Reeves and everyone at City Market Carbondale, Skyline Excavation, June Bug Farms and Juan Cervantes and 3 Man Landscaping.

Thanks also to Jaywalker Lodge for the extra volunteers, Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Carbondale Police, Mount Sopris Rotary Club of Carbondale, Aspen Rotary and Tom Clark Jr., and Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson.

Lastly, many thanks to all of you who bought tickets from us, YouthZone and Ascendigo, and helped us raise funds for all our community service projects, scholarships and grants. We are grateful to be a part of this wonderful community.

Yours in service,

Alan Cole

president, Rotary Club of Carbondale