Readers Say Thanks

Another great year for New Castle Community Market

On behalf of the New Castle Community Market team, we want to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our vendors, volunteers and participants in this year's market.

Our music participation was excellent. Thanks to all the musicians who contributed to the entertainment.

The market could not exist without all of you and your efforts to make each and every week a success.

This year brought many rewards to the market. We had a number of new product and food vendors to enjoy. Our returning vendors welcomed return customers and continue success selling their products and services to the community. We have a great number of memories to store away and remember as we close out the year.

Thank you New Castle and the surrounding communities. Your support means the world to us.