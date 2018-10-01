Readers Say Thanks

Run for Mobility a success

Midland Fitness and 180° Wellness would like to thank everyone who helped make Run for Mobility a success.

This multi-race event raised funds for two local non-profit organizations who help disabled athletes, Bridging Bionics and Return to Dirt.

Check them out at: http://www.bridgingbionics.org and http://www.returntodirt.org.

Racers completed a grueling 5K trail run on the Wulfsohn Mountain Park trail system and a 1 mile fun run over the new Midland Bridge.

Special thanks to city of Glenwood Springs and the West Glenwood Springs Sanitation District; Jimmy John's; Thor's; McDonald's; Glenwood Insurance; Innermountain Distributing; True North; All Kids Dental; Compass Peak Imaging; Somethin' Sweet Custom Promotions; Gran Farnum Printing; and everyone who donated for the silent auction.

Another great Burning Mountain Festival

As we wrap up the events of Burning Mountain Festival for this year, the town would like to thank all of the sponsors that helped to make it a special event.

Our presenting sponsor, Alpine Bank, is always there to support our community; KMTS for assisting us with advertising the event, Two Rivers Production, for sound and lighting and Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub, for supplying us with award winning beer. Glenwood Springs Ford, Garfield & Hecht, PC., SGM, Bay Equity, New Castle Dental, Mountain Chevy, Integra Motor Sports, New Castle Chamber of Commerce, Innermountain Distributing, The River, Spirits of Downtown New Castle and Dodson Engineered Products. Without the support of these sponsors, our Burning Mountain Festival would not have been the success that it was. We are very grateful to all of our sponsors.