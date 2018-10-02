Readers Say Thanks
October 2, 2018
Honored to be elected Top Super Senior
Being elected as Top Super Senior was a great and undeserved distinction. The Post Independent is to be congratulated for featuring the project that acknowledged the contributions old-timers make to our area. I want to thank all of you that voted for and then congratulated me. I know so many people in the area that do more than I do for the community. I am now challenged to do more. Retirement is now out of the question.
Glenn Vawter
Glenwood Springs
