Readers Say Thanks

Honored to be elected Top Super Senior

Being elected as Top Super Senior was a great and undeserved distinction. The Post Independent is to be congratulated for featuring the project that acknowledged the contributions old-timers make to our area. I want to thank all of you that voted for and then congratulated me. I know so many people in the area that do more than I do for the community. I am now challenged to do more. Retirement is now out of the question.

Glenn Vawter

Glenwood Springs