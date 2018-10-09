Readers Say Thanks

Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic a huge success

Many thanks to the local sponsors who helped make the royalty clinic on Sept. 29 a huge success for the girls on the Western Slope. Local businesses are: Bullock's Western Store, Candlewood Suites, Etcetera Media, Fine Things Jewelry and Collectables, Gornick Enterprises, Grand Valley Recreation Center, HY Way Feed, Rocky Mountain Liquors, Tractor Supply and WingNutz Catering.

Also, a special thanks to Lyndsay Jo Smith, the organizer. Special recognition to Kellie Stockton, Lady-in-Waiting, Miss Rodeo Colorado 2019 and the Miss Rodeo Colorado Committee.

Please visit the website at http://www.westernsloperodeoroyalty.com or the Facebook page for photos. Permission granted.

The clinic was a huge success. This was the seventh year. Don't hesitate to call or text Lyndsay Jo at 970-222-7231 for any more information. She is working at Bill Bullock's all day.

Thanks so much.

Recommended Stories For You

Patty Hackman