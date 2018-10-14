Readers Say Thanks

Glenwood Springs rallies for cancer support

On Sept. 22, over 500 people came out to support patients of the Calaway•Young Cancer Center at Rally the Valley. Thanks to the success of this event and contributions throughout the year, over $210,000 was raised to provide patients an opportunity to receive complimentary services and resources including support groups, emergency assistance, and integrated therapies such as massage and aromatherapy.

Our sincerest thanks to our sponsors for their continued support:

Sunlight Mountain ($25,000 and above): Larry and Susan Marx, the Richard & Marianna Reinisch Foundation, RCG Fund

Lookout Mountain ($10,000-$24,999): Alpine Bank, Encore Electric

Diamond ($5,000-$9,999): Carbondale Wild West Rodeo, R.S. Wittrig Construction, Inc.

Recommended Stories For You

Platinum ($2,500-$4,999): Falcon Plumbing and Heating, Path Forward, ESa, Jimmy John's Glenwood Springs, Celgene, Holy Cross Energy, Aspen Valley Hospital

Gold ($1,200-$2,499): Bonfire Coffee, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, KIND Health Snacks, The Medline Foundation, Morrison Management Specialists, Pfizer, Safari Club International, Somethin' Sweet Custom Products, Waste Management, Western States Fire Protection

Friends of Rally the Valley ($600-$1,199): Alpine Party Rentals, Augmenix, Balcomb & Green PC, Citadel Security, Classic Air Medical, Glenwood Springs Ford, Grand Mesa Mechanical, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel LLC, SGM, TC Bakes, Tesaro Biotech, Theragenics Corporation, US Bank.

Science and medicine can cure cancer. Yet healing a person takes more.

Thank you to the entire Glenwood Springs and surrounding community for your support of this event.