Readers Say Thanks

Rifle Ranger District appreciates support during government shutdown

I am relieved and excited to report that employees are back to work and the Rifle Ranger District is getting back to the business of caring for the land and serving our communities.

About 15 employees on the Rifle Ranger District were impacted by the partial government shutdown. Over those 35 days, many of you have personally reached out to us with offers to help and kind words of encouragement. Some organizations offered short-term loans, which helped employees greatly. The outpouring of support for employees was incredibly heartfelt, and we are grateful for that.

Not only did you offer our employees support, you took care of the land by leaving no trace, adhering to trail designations and stewarding the White River National Forest. A number of partners and permitted organizations were key in providing access and maintenance to quality winter recreation opportunities including but not limited to Rifle Snowmobile, Flattoppers Snowmobile, West Elk Multiuse Clubs, and Garfield County Road & Bridge.

Employees are working to resume operations and carry forward our conservation mission. We recognize that the partial government shutdown has impacted the important work the agency does. We are assessing priorities for the remainder of the year and prioritizing work. In this endeavor, we ask for your patience and understanding.

As we begin to reconnect with you all and look ahead, we want you to know the Rifle Ranger District is back open for business and our employees are once again out in the Forest or in the community wearing the Forest Service uniform with pride. We are honored to be serving the public and caring for Forest once again.

Sincerely,

Sarah Hankens

district ranger, Rifle Ranger District