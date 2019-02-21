Readers Say Thanks

Brighter Smiles: Brighter Futures raises over $5,000 for the SANE program

The office of Dr. Corey Johnson would like to thank our patients and the community for supporting our Brighter Smiles: Brighter Futures program. Together we were able to raise over $5,000 for the SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) program.

We are honored to be able to serve this community alongside those doing crucial work to help survivors heal. Thank you again.

Acts of kindness continue to be a great comfort

To everyone who has supported us following the death of Becky McReynolds, we would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation. Your many acts of kindness and empathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. The love that has been provided to Becky and our family is a testament to how wonderful this community is in times of joy and in sorrow.

Love,

Mark, Michelle and Ella McReynolds