Readers Say Thanks

Best year ever for Ascendigo Blue Aspen

Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the signature fundraising event for Ascendigo Autism Services, has wrapped, and we have enormous gratitude for those who helped make our eighth annual the best year ever.

With the iconic Hotel Jerome bathed in blue light, more than 250 guests enjoyed delicious food, curated cocktails, an exciting live auction, and a wildly successful Fund-A-Need paddle raise for camp scholarships. The night concluded with a great concert by Joshua Tree, the country's premier U2 tribute band, and lots of dancing.

Ascendigo Blue Aspen has become one of Aspen's premier charity events by raising funds so Ascendigo can provide vital support and services for those living with autism. We are forever grateful to the Roaring Fork Valley, which provides an outstanding environment for providing opportunities for social or athletic activities for those on the spectrum. We also appreciate how this community welcomes and accepts our participants — providing culturally enriching activities, jobs and other support to our clients.

We especially thank Sentient Jet, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse, Olitsky Family Foundation, The Aspen Times, Aspen Magazine, Aspen Eventworks, United Airlines, Aspen Skiing Co., Hotel Jerome, Lugano Diamonds, Piranesi, Pebble Global Holdings, Devlin Financial, Newport Academy, ANB Bank, and the many other sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers who contributed to our success.

Our tireless and energetic host committee also deserves major kudos. Co-chairs Julie Manning and Marla and Larry Butler provide great leadership with incredible support from Laurel Gilbert, Sallie Bernard, Debra Doyle and Liz Bell. Your contributions make such a difference.

We look forward to seeing everyone again next year during this great Presidents Day weekend tradition.

Peter Bell

president & CEO

Ascendigo Autism Services

Carbondale

Check out 'Mamma Mia!'

Mamma Mia! This high school musical was absolutely entertaining and an "off Broadway" production right here in Glenwood Springs. Our town is so fortunate to have so many musically talented young high-schoolers. Thank you. There are also performances March 1 and 2. Check it out.

Annig and Howard Raley