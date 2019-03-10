Readers Say Thanks

Solar Rollers grateful for grill drawing

Last month, the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club generously held a grill drawing to benefit Solar Rollers. Myself and everyone at Solar Rollers would like to extend our thanks to the club members, ACE Hardware, Mi Casita and everyone involved in this extraordinary effort to support our Carbondale-based energy education nonprofit.

The Mt. Sopris Rotary Club has been helping local nonprofits since it formed in 2002, and welcomes more community-minded professionals. The club meets noon every Thursday at White House Pizza.

Solar Rollers is a clean energy design challenge competition for high school teams. Students work together to design, build, and race a solar-powered radio-controlled car. Solar Rollers' leagues and races have scaled to serve high schools in Colorado, California, Texas and Nevada. We are grateful to the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club for their partnership in supporting our local high school teams.

For more information, visit http://www.SolarRollers.org or http://www.MtSoprisRotaryClub.com.

Sincerely,

Noah Davis

executive director

Solar Rollers

"If only I'd known that was a job!"

We hear it all the time from adults who feel they'd lacked insight into the abundance of career options during those formative high school years, people who wish they'd been exposed to the many professional paths one can take in life, and with that exposure, the guidance and mentorship to learn how to make it happen.

This week, Youthentity joined over 150 local businesses to attend the sixth annual GlenX Career Expo, held at Glenwood Springs High School. The Career Expo, open to all valley high school students, brings in area professionals to speak about their chosen career paths and industries, providing students with fresh perspectives on a future filled with possibilities. The Career Expo is not only a chance for high school students to understand their career options, but to realize and connect with the opportunities that exist in their backyard.

Youthentity is proud to be a part of this event, as it speaks to our core mission of empowering our community's young people to explore and define their own futures. It is our hope that through events like the Career Expo, kids will come to realize the abundance of career options and industries here in the RFV — it is not only critical to the continued upward trajectory of our local economy to support and train our future workforce, but to preserve the unique sense of community we're fortunate to experience here in the valley.

We'd like to thank GlenX and Career Expo founder Altai Chuluun, Career Expo organizer Jayne Poss, and the school district for their continued innovation in helping our community's youth to discover their individual paths and secure successful and happy futures.

Kirsten Petre McDaniel

executive director, Youthentity

Great customer service from Anita at Rivers Restaurant

Compliments to Anita at Rivers Restaurant for great customer service, attention to detail, and extraordinary kindness. I stopped by to pick up a to-go order after a pretty rough day. I was greeted by name, received a big smile, and given a complimentary bouquet of carnations for no apparent reason. My order had some special requests and was prepared exactly as ordered. Driving home I received a call that said I had been accidentally overcharged and my change was waiting for me. I appreciate her honesty, integrity and professionalism. It is rarer than you think in this valley. Thank you, Anita, for brightening my day. It's a pleasure doing business with you, kind lady.

Nancy Williams

Glenwood Springs