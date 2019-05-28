Readers Say Thanks

CASA of the Ninth’s bowling event a success

Thanks to John and Renee Langstaff, owners of the Rifle Fireside Lanes, along with their capable staff and our numerous donors, CASA of the Ninth’s second annual bowling event was one to remember.

Once again, our community reached out in support of some of our most vulnerable children. CASA of the Ninth in cooperation with the 9th Judicial District, serving Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every abused or neglected child can be safe, have a permanent home and be given the opportunity to thrive.

Today, many of the children we serve are in foster care, their young lives all too often impacted by the nation’s current opioid epidemic. More than 440,000 children in the United States are in foster care on any given day. CASA of the Ninth is one of 950 state organizations and local programs dedicated to these children.

More than 85,000 CASA volunteers are changing the lives of over 260,000 children. Studies have shown that children with a CASA by their side are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, to succeed in school and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.

With heartfelt gratitude to our “Kingpin” sponsors: Rifle Fireside Lanes, Alpine Bank, David Rippy Construction, and Matthew L. Goodstein, MD, PC; to our “Strikers”: Gould Construction, ANB Bank, Habitat for Humanity, the 9th Judicial District Bar Association, and Stacey and Dr. Robert Adams; as well as to our “Spares”: Columbine Ford, Bank of Colorado, Resa Hayes Consulting, the Young-Gardey Family, Arbonne, B & B Plumbing, NAPA Auto Parts, and Ron and Denise Acee.

We also want to acknowledge the contributors whose drawing gifts helped make the evening complete: Rifle Creek Golf Course, Glenwood Hot Springs, Glenwood Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort, Valley Lumber, Mona Lisa, Shooters, Sonic and City Market.

We appreciate all that our community did to make this event so successful. Your gifts enable CASA to continue training the volunteers who make such a significant difference in these children’s lives. In fact, with your help, we doubled our volunteer hours this past year.

For more information about CASA of the Ninth or to become a volunteer, please go to casaoftheninth.org or call Mary Rippy at 970-274-4298.

Gratefully,

Denise Acee and Margo-Young Gardey,

board members

Mary Rippy,

CASA supervisor

Geneva Farr,

CASA volunteer