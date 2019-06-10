Readers Say Thanks

5K and open house a success

The Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation would like to thank the following sponsors for our successful 5K and open house June 1:

Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter; Miner’s Claim Restaurant; Colorado Mountain Honey; Zheng Asian Bistro; Silt Discount Liquor; Hy-Way Feed and Ranch Supply; Choice Liquor; Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant – Rifle; Little Coffee Shack; Misty’s Coffee Shop; Alpine Gardens; Hogback Pizza; and JQ Ice Cream.

And last, but not the least, the Lions Club, Rifle Recreation, and the town of Silt.

Nanci Limbach

Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation