Readers Say Thanks
Above and beyond at Krow’s celebration
We would like to thank all of you that went “above and beyond” to make David “Krow” Keithley’s Funeral and Celebration of Life such a wonderful day.
The amount of love, respect and support that you all showed was amazing and so appreciated.
Krow was a wonderful, warm person, and I know he is honored by your awesome show of affection.
With much love from
The Keithley family
Superhero for Wellness 5K Fun Run a success
Two Rivers Community School would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers that helped make our TRCS Superhero for Wellness 5K Fun Run a huge success. Over 300 students participated, and all of them finished the race.
Prizes were awarded for best costume, best Two Rivers spirit, and fast finishers. A special thank-you goes out to SGM and U.S. Bank for sponsoring water bottles for every finisher; to Footsteps Marketing for bringing a huge group of volunteers that helped the finish line run smoothly; and to Glenwood Springs Fire Department for cooling off runners at the halfway point. You are all superheroes in our book.
Amy Spradlin
Glenwood Springs
