Readers Say Thanks

Celebrating 25 years of Symphony in the Valley

This year marked the 25th anniversary of our beloved symphony, culminating in a final concert on Mother’s Day at Glenwood Springs High School.

The symphony would like to thank the community for its support throughout the past quarter century. We had so many individuals and businesses that gave above and beyond to provide our region with live music. These include The New Ute Theater Society, Bank of Colorado, the Hessel Family, Jacquelyn Edelman, Glenwood Springs Ford, Holy Cross Energy, The Post Independent, Rebecca Talbot and Rebecca Aronoff.

There are so many more to list, but there isn’t enough space here. Please know that we appreciate all of you.

We would also like to thank all of the volunteer musicians, singers, stage crew and board members who made this all possible.

Our final concert included the Aspen Choral Society and High Country Sinfonia. The collaboration was one of the largest in our valley.

As we move into the next 25 years, we look forward to seeing new audience members and are always here to welcome new musicians of all abilities and backgrounds. Volunteer music organizations are becoming very rare in this day and age. We are grateful to have several in our area. Let’s keep the music live and vibrant in our communities.

We will see you on the 3rd and 4th of July for our next concerts.

Gratefully,

Jonathan Gorst

manager, Symphony in the Valley

Shortcut helps Special Olympics

Here’s to the 42nd annual Strawberry Shortcut. With cooler temperatures and lots of young runners, it was a wonderful Sunday morning. Presented by the Bank of Colorado, the Shortcut has allowed the community to come together to sponsor, volunteer and participate in the Strawberry Shortcut 10K, 5K and Family Fun Run.

Special Olympics is very proud to be the recipient of the race proceeds. The Bank of Colorado and their staff throughout the valley have taken the time to sponsor this wonderful event that coincides with Strawberry Days. We are very grateful for their continued sponsorship.

We also appreciate the businesses that offer their continued support: the Rick Chavez Family, Barsness Law Firm, Bay Equity, D.M. Neuman Construction Co. & Design Group, Garfield & Hecht P.C., Glenwood Chiropractic Center, Gran Farnum Printing, Innermountain Distributing, Land Title, SGM, Vicki Lee Green Realtors, and Zheng Asian Bistro. Thank you all for supporting the Strawberry Shortcut and Special Olympics.

Also, thanks to our new race director, Mike Kishimoto. Thank you for your time and energy.

Again, thanks to the dedicated volunteers and racers that helped make the day a special one.

Julie Fite

Western Regional Manager — Special Olympics Colorado