Readers Say Thanks

Embrace The Chase Challenge was a fun experience

My family and I would like to give a huge shoutout to The Advocate Safehouse and their Embrace The Chase Challenge.

The race was over Strawberry Days weekend, and we had family in town. The race gave us an opportunity to run around the community asking a lot of funny questions to strangers and taking hilarious videos of us doing crazy things.

It took some persistence, but we walked away with second place and $750.

I hope the Advocate Safehouse made a lot of money on this fundraiser, and I hope the community will continue to support such a great cause.

Cathy Spence

Glenwood Springs

From the families of Dotti Pretti

We want to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, donations, thoughts and prayers and for celebrating our mother’s life.

We appreciate the love and support that we received.

Lee, Jack and Steve Pretti