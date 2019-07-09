Readers Say Thanks

Strawberry Shortcut a success

When I took over as the race director of the Strawberry Shortcut, I knew it would be no small task. No matter how much effort you expend, the one thing you can’t control is the weather — especially in Colorado. A day before the race, while setting up the water stations in 40-degree weather in the pouring rain and wind, I thought, “Well, this is going to be an epic fail.”

In the end, although participation was ultimately down, the athletes who competed showed great enthusiasm. What’s more, over 30 local Special Olympians partook in the event. As I watched them cross the finish line one by one, cheering each other on, I needed no other measure of success. This is what this race is all about: community, inclusion and volunteerism.

I want to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors for their support of this event as it could not have happened without them: Bank of Colorado, SGM, Garfield & Hecht, Bay Equity, the Chavez Family, Barsness Law Firm, Gran Farnum Printing, Zhengs, Land Title, Vicki Lee Green, D.M. Neuman Construction, Roaring Fork Spice Co, and Intermountain Distributing. A special thanks to Bank of Colorado and Bill Deter for trusting me to carry the torch for this tremendous event. Further, I would like to shout out to the city of Glenwood Springs and the Glenwood Police Department for their work to make the Shortcut happen.

Looking forward, we hope to continue to build the Strawberry Shortcut so it can continue to be a fun, worthwhile, community tradition. Please check-in on our Facebook page, and feel free to email us with any ideas, questions or comments: strawberryshortcut20@gmail.com.

I am looking forward to a sunny 2020 Strawberry Shortcut Event.

Mike Kishimoto

Strawberry Shortcut Race Director